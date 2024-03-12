Prolific Peterborough shoplifter jailed after threatening to stab Co-op worker with a dirty needle
A prolific shoplifter who stole almost £800 worth of products and threatened a store manager with a ‘dirty needle’ has been jailed.
Josh Beeston, 26, was arrested on 15 January after officers conducted a traffic stop in Bright Street, West Town, after spotting one of the occupants wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Initially giving officers a false name, Beeston’s details were run through the Police National Computer (PNC) which showed he was wanted for multiple thefts.
He was later charged with 15 counts of theft from a shop, one attempted theft and threatening behaviour after he threatened to stab a Co-op employee with a dirty needle.
Beeston, of Home Pasture, Werrington, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (7 March), where he was sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting all offences.
PC Bradley Spencer, who investigated, said: “Prolific shoplifters can have a big impact on retail staff, often making them feel intimidated or uncomfortable in their workplace.
“When it comes to tackling prolific offending, we rely on the reports from businesses, so I would like to urge them to report shoplifting of any value to us so we can build our investigations.”
The offences admitted by Josh Beeston:
Theft of deodorants, shampoos, and body sprays of an unknown value from Co-Op, Eagle Way, Hampton, between 9 August and 14 August
Theft of detergent worth £30 from Co-Op, Eagle Way, Hampton, on 14 September
Theft of detergents and chocolate worth £40 from Co-Op, Eagle Way, Hampton, on 19 August
Theft of meat worth £59.30 from Iceland, Flaxland, Bretton, on 19 August
Theft of alcohol worth £116 from Co-Op, Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, on 24 August
Theft of meat worth £59.15 worth from Iceland, Flaxland, Bretton, on 27 August
Theft of alcohol worth £174 from Co-Op, Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, on 29 August
Using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence at Co-Op, Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, on 29 August
Theft of confectionary and cleaning products worth £45.75 from Co-Op, Werrington, on 10 December
Theft of confectionary worth £56.25 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 12 December
Theft of meat and cheese worth £81.24 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 12 December
Theft of cleaning products worth £22.50 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 13 December
Theft of razor blades of an unknown value from Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, on 13 December
Theft of confectionary worth £61.25 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 14 December
Theft of cleaning products worth £31.50 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 16 December
Theft of laundry detergent worth £20 from Co-Op, Loxley Centre, Werrington, on 2 January
Attempted theft of razor blades of an unknown value from Tesco, Staniland Way, Werrington, on 2 January
