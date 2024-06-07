Prolific Peterborough shoplifter jailed after stealing 24 cans of Pepsi Max

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Smith locked up for 20 weeks

A prolific Peterborough thief who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) twice to steal from shops in Orton has been jailed.

Mark Smith, 41, was arrested in The Village in Orton Longueville, Peterborough, on 30 May as he was wanted for numerous thefts from shops around Orton between 16 May and 28 May and being in breach of his CBO twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (1 June), where he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting eight offences:

Mark Smith

Theft of 24 cans of Pepsi Max worth £21 from Iceland, Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, on 16 May

Breach of a CBO by entering Iceland, Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, on 16 May

Theft of chocolate worth £112 from Tesco in Orton Wistow on 22 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of five packs of laundry tablets worth an unknown value from Spar, Orton Malborne, on 25 May

Theft of confectionary items worth an unknown value from Spar, Orton Malborne, on 26 May

Theft of washing pods worth £79.49 from B&M, Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 May

Breach of a CBO by entering B&M, Ortongate shopping centre, Orton Goldhay, on 27 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of six tins of coffee worth £41.94 from Tesco in Orton Wistow on 28 May

Smith was made subject of a two-year CBO in February, which bans him from entering Ortongate shopping centre, as bordered by Misterton, Busway footpath to rear of Ortongate shopping centre.

PC Niamh Skipworth, who investigated, said: “Retail crime has a significant impact on businesses and their staff, and I would like to encourage them to continue reporting any incidents to us, regardless of value, to help us in building our investigations and identifying those involved.”

Anyone with information about Smith breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.