Prolific Peterborough shoplifter given second chance by courts - after stealing £475 of goods from Tesco

Joshua Turner given suspended sentence order at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court

A prolific thief who breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to steal more than £475 worth of goods from a supermarket has been given a suspended sentence.

Joshua Turner, 22, entered Waitrose in Mayors Walk, West Town, Peterborough, on 14 August and attempted to steal £116 worth of alcohol, but was confronted by a security guard who recovered the goods.

Turner, of no fixed address, was arrested in Russell Street, Millfield, and later charged with the theft. He was also charged with two counts of non-dwelling burglary and breaching a CBO after he was found to have stolen items from Tesco, Werrington, breaching his two-year CBO banning him from entering any Tesco, Co-Op or TK Maxx in Peterborough.

Joshua Turner was caught after stealing more than £400 of goods from Tesco in Werrington

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (15 August), where he was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and is to pay £479.50 in compensation to Tesco.

PC Megan Gwynn, who was the arresting officer, said: “The financial impact that prolific offenders such as Turner has on the businesses they target can be significant.

“With the CBO, we have greater powers when it comes to tackling Turner’s offending, as everytime he is found to be in breach of the order, we are able to arrest him and put him back before the courts.”

Anyone with information about Turner breaching his CBO should contact police via the web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Those without internet access should call 101.