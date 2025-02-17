Prolific Peterborough crook who stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from Co-op and One Stop jailed

Soma Deasley admitted string of offences

A prolific thief who stole more than £500 worth of goods from shops in Peterborough in just two weeks has been jailed.

Soma Deasley, 36, stole from One Stop, in St Pauls Road, New England, four times, and Co-op, in Hampton Gardens, once, between 24 January and 6 February.

He took £583.15 worth of goods, including confectionary, cleaning products and hygiene products.

Deasley has been jailed for 10 weeks

He was arrested in Peterborough city centre on the evening of 8 February.

Deasley, of no fixed address, was sentenced to ten weeks in prison after he admitted the five thefts at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 February).

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation - £50 to One Stop and £50 to Co-op.

PC Holly Whyte, who investigated, said: “Deasley is a prolific offender in Peterborough, having been convicted of 26 theft offences since the beginning of last year.

“I would like to thank the businesses involved for reporting these incidents to us, as it allows us to continue arresting and putting these people before the courts.”