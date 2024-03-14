Prolific Peterborough chocolate thief behind bars after being caught again
A prolific chocolate thief who targeted shops in Orton breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) less than two weeks after being released from prison.
On 8 March, Mark Smith, 40, entered Co-Op in Ortongate Shopping Centre, where he filled a carrier bag with about £100 worth of chocolate and left the shop without paying.
Later that day, a neighbourhood policing officer who was carrying out unrelated enquiries in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, came across Smith and arrested him in connection with the theft and being in breach of a CBO.
Last month (February), Smith was made subject of a two-year CBO banning him from Ortongate Shopping Centre after being convicted of 26 offences in the last year.
He was further arrested for being in possession of a class C drug, namely Buprenorphine (known as Subutex), after it was found on him during a search.
Smith, of no fixed address, was later charged with:
Theft of £61.48 worth of chocolate from Spar, Herlington, Orton Malbourne, on 1 March
Theft of £100 to £150 worth of chocolate from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 3 March
Theft of £75.40 worth of chocolate from Co-Op, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 3 March
Breach of a CBO by entering Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 5 March
Theft of £50 to £100 worth of chocolate from Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 8 March
Breach of a CBO by entering Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 8 March
Possession of a class C drug, namely Buprenorphine, on 8 March
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (9 March), where he was sentenced to 18-weeks in prison after admitting all offences.
He has also been ordered to pay £200.80 in compensation to Co-Op, £150 in compensation to Tesco, and £61.48 in compensation to Spar.
PC Saunders, who investigated, said: “Prolific shoplifting not only has a financial effect on the businesses, but it also impacts the staff as they have to repeatedly deal with the offenders and often face abuse from them as a result.
“I have applied to the courts to have Smith’s CBO extended and further locations added in a bid to tackle his prolific offending, as if he is found to be in breach of the order, we are able to arrest him and put him back before the courts.”
A CBO hearing has been set for 20 June.