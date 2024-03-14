Prolific Peterborough chocolate thief behind bars after being caught again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A prolific chocolate thief who targeted shops in Orton breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) less than two weeks after being released from prison.

On 8 March, Mark Smith, 40, entered Co-Op in Ortongate Shopping Centre, where he filled a carrier bag with about £100 worth of chocolate and left the shop without paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later that day, a neighbourhood policing officer who was carrying out unrelated enquiries in Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, came across Smith and arrested him in connection with the theft and being in breach of a CBO.

Mark Smith

Last month (February), Smith was made subject of a two-year CBO banning him from Ortongate Shopping Centre after being convicted of 26 offences in the last year.

He was further arrested for being in possession of a class C drug, namely Buprenorphine (known as Subutex), after it was found on him during a search.

Smith, of no fixed address, was later charged with:

Theft of £61.48 worth of chocolate from Spar, Herlington, Orton Malbourne, on 1 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theft of £100 to £150 worth of chocolate from Tesco Express, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 3 March

Theft of £75.40 worth of chocolate from Co-Op, Napier Place, Orton Wistow, on 3 March

Breach of a CBO by entering Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 5 March

Theft of £50 to £100 worth of chocolate from Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 8 March

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breach of a CBO by entering Co-Op, Ortongate Shopping Centre, on 8 March

Possession of a class C drug, namely Buprenorphine, on 8 March

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (9 March), where he was sentenced to 18-weeks in prison after admitting all offences.

He has also been ordered to pay £200.80 in compensation to Co-Op, £150 in compensation to Tesco, and £61.48 in compensation to Spar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Saunders, who investigated, said: “Prolific shoplifting not only has a financial effect on the businesses, but it also impacts the staff as they have to repeatedly deal with the offenders and often face abuse from them as a result.

“I have applied to the courts to have Smith’s CBO extended and further locations added in a bid to tackle his prolific offending, as if he is found to be in breach of the order, we are able to arrest him and put him back before the courts.”