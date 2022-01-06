Prolific Peterborough burglar whose career spans 35 years ordered to go to rehab

William Thornton, 43, has been made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after attempting to break in to Greggs bakery in Long Causeway.

William Thornton, 43, whose criminal record spans 35 years, has been made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after attempting to break into Greggs bakery in Long Causeway.

He was arrested along with 31-year-old Paul Sallows on Sunday evening (2 January) after CCTV operators caught the pair trying to force open the doors of the bakery.

They were both charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal, which they admitted at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 January).

Thornton, of Padholme Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The CBO, which was put in place upon sentencing, includes a curfew between 11pm and 6am, as well as having to positively engage with drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.

Sallows, of South Street, Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, was fined £250.

PC Natalie Rycraft, who investigated, said: “Thornton is a prolific criminal with a wealth of convictions predominantly for theft and burglary to fund his drug addiction. He causes havoc in the community and has a detrimental effect on local businesses.

“I would urge anyone who sees him breaching the conditions of his court order to contact us.”

Anyone with information about Thornton breaching his CBO should report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or use webchat at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw. Those without internet access should call 101.