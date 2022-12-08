Prolific Peterborough burglar who broke into Buzz Bingo and Asda jailed

A prolific Peterborough burglar who broke into a number of businesses across the city – and even bit a member of staff who tried to detain him – has been jailed for more than two years.

Michael Reynolds, 38, broke into Buzz Bingo, Burghley Square Club and Asda Rivergate between 30 March and 9 May earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On each occasion he would take cash, scratch cards and expensive goods.

Michael Reynolds

On 10 May he again attempted to steal from Asda but was detained by security staff.

While detained he feigned injury, when a member of staff went to help, he bit her on the finger and escaped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had been called and found Reynolds in the car park, he proceeded to spit in the eyes of the arresting officer and was found in possession of cannabis.

Reynolds, of no fixed abode, refused to be interviewed but later pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, assault by beating, assault emergency worker and possession of class B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts last Tuesday (29 November).

PC Malachi Creedon, who investigated, said: “Reynolds didn’t care about what he stole or who he hurt along the way, it was just about taking as much as he could.

Advertisement Hide Ad