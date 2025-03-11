Prolific Huntingdonshire crook jailed after stealing steak, alcohol and pasta from M&S, Aldi and Co-op

Ricky Homer jailed for 20 weeks

A prolific criminal who has carried out shop thefts and vehicle interference across Huntingdonshire has been jailed.

Ricky Homer was captured on CCTV stealing steak, pasta and alcohol from Marks and Spencer and Aldi in Huntingdon and Co-Op in Great North Road, St Neots on four occasions between 24 January and 1 March.

The 38-year-old of no fixed address was also captured on CCTV opening the door of a black Volvo in Priory Road, St Neots, and trying door handles of cars parking in Hawkesford Way, St Neots on 3 March.

Homer was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order in September 2023 with the following conditions:

Not to enter any Huntingdonshire Business Against Crime (HBAC) store within Huntingdonshire.

Not to enter Trust premises which is the entirety of Hinchingbrooke Hospital estate without a clinical need to do so.

Not to enter Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters estate save for attendance by a pre-arranged appointment.

Not to touch or enter any unattended vehicle without the express permission of the owner.

At Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (5 March), Homer pleaded guilty to four counts of shop lifting, two counts of vehicle interference, handling stolen goods and breaching a CBO. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison.

PC Bradleigh Bucknell, who investigated, said: “Homer is a prolific criminal with a catalogue of previous convictions. It is disappointing to see when someone doesn’t learn from their previous actions, despite spending time in prison.

“For as long as Homer continues to offend and not change his ways, we will continue to put him before the courts.”