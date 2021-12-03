Prison for 17-year-old Peterborough rapist who sent victim morning after pill in the post

The 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, committed the offence in Peterborough on June 13.

The two had messaged online and he had previously sent her sexual comments.

On June 15, the victim’s mother received a parcel addressed to a name she didn’t recognise and, after checking with neighbours, she opened the parcel to find the morning after pill.

She then checked the victim’s bedroom and found a used condom. Following this, the victim confided to her school’s safeguarding lead.

The boy was arrested and later pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (December 3) to two years and eight months in prison. He was also handed a seven-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Sarah Seston, who investigated, said: “I would like to commend the victim for her bravery.

“She has understandably been affected by what happened and I hope the conclusion of the case brings some closure and allows her to move forwards.

“Child abuse comes in various forms and can affect anyone. Whether you’re a victim, friend or adult, it’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the abuse and tell someone.

“We urge all members of the public to be aware of those who pay an unusual amount of attention to a child and to share any concerns, no matter how small.”

For support and more information on rape and serious sexual offences, visit the force’s dedicated web page.