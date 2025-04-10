Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined Cambridgeshire police officers on patrol after announcing a Labour policy at the force HQ in Huntingdon.

Sir Keir was joined by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper as they set out the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

The guarantee includes several commitments, including 3,000 more officers going into neighbourhood roles next year as part of the Safer Streets mission.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Cambridgeshire Police HQ

For Cambridgeshire this will mean 30 extra police officers, seven PCSOs and 13 Specials.

After making the announcement, they travelled to Huntingdon Police Station and went out on patrol with officers before leaving for London.

“Neighbourhood policing is an essential part of modern policing and critical to our work to improve trust and confidence"

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “I was pleased to welcome the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to Cambridgeshire and delighted they recognised the great work being done by our neighbourhood teams.

“Neighbourhood policing is an essential part of modern policing and critical to our work to improve trust and confidence.

“I'm really proud of the neighbourhood policing teams across the county and the work they do, and this has been highlighted throughout many inspections across the force.

“Anything that allows us to invest further in neighbourhood policing is really welcomed.

“We are committed to strengthening our ability to engage with communities, deal with the issues important to them and communicate back on the action we have taken.”

“There remains significant pressure on police budgets"

Speaking at the launch, Sir Keir said: “Thank you to all of you for being here this afternoon and for stepping up every day to keep our communities safe.

"The Chief Constable has been telling me some of the ways in which you’re doing that here in Cambridgeshire, particularly the way you are working with youth workers. I’m really interested to take that and see if that will work elsewhere.

“So what you’re doing, day in day out, stepping up, that deserves our thanks, but it deserves more than our thanks, it deserves our support so that you can do the jobs that we’re asking you to do and do them well. And that in a sense is what today is all about.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “Both the Chief Constable and I have made it clear that we are committed to having a more accessible and visible police service. This is achieved by delivering effective neighbourhood policing and providing officers who understand local concerns and act upon them.

“I welcome this additional funding, however, there remains significant pressure on police budgets, which continues to be compounded locally by an unfair funding formula with Cambridgeshire one of the worst funded forces in the country.

“I will continue to work with the government to ensure the Chief Constable has the resources he needs to effectively keep our communities safe.”

Labour said that The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee includes:

A named officer for every neighbourhood from July.

Neighbourhood officers to respond to enquiries on local issues like anti-social behaviour within 72 hours.

Visible patrols in town centres at peak times with 3,000 more officers going into neighbourhood roles next year as part of the Safer Streets mission

Communities to have a dedicated ASB lead working with residents and businesses to develop tailored action plans.

The guarantee also provides the opportunity to further professionalise neighbourhood policing with a dedicated career pathway for neighbourhood officers and PCSOs.

The focus on town centres complements two current Cambridgeshire initiatives - targeted hotspot policing and the successful South spree offending team, which is set to be replicated in the North.

The additional officers, PCSOs, and Specials will strengthen existing teams and help meet demand from expected population growth.