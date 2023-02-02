Police working with Peterborough stores as shoplifting increases by 37 per cent in city

Police in Peterborough are working with stores in the city to tackle a large rise in shoplifting.

Latest data released by the ON S shows that there were 1,423 recorded shoplifting offences in the 12 months up to September 2022 – an increase of 37 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, crime in the city rose by 12 per cent in the same period.

Crime has increased by 12 per cent in Peterborough in the past year

Work being done to tackle repeat offending

Superintendent Neil Billany, Cambridgeshire Police’s area commander for Peterborough and Fenland, said work was ongoing to tackle shoplifting. He said: “We’re working with retailers concerning shoplifting and seeking prosecutions where it is possible to do so. For repeat offenders we are applying for Criminal Behaviour Orders preventing them from entering areas where they have previously committed crime.”

Dishonesty offences in Peterborough saw an increase, with home burglaries increasing by 10 per cent, and non-residential burglaries increasing by 68 per cent.

Supt Billany said: “Tackling burglary is a force priority and we have a dedicated team of officers who work tirelessly to identify those responsible for offences and bring them to justice.”

‘Number of tactics’ being used to tackle violence

Violent offences also increased, and Supt Billany said: “Where violent crime is concerned, we are using a number of tactics to address this, including working with partners and taking part in national initiatives such weapons amnesties. We have also increased our night time economy patrols in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following engagement with local residents our Neighbourhood Policing Teams have set their priorities for this quarter – these include tackling youth violence. As a result, officers are conducting proactive patrols in areas where concerns have been raised, taking part in weapons sweeps in public areas such as parks and engaging with children and young people in local schools.

“This work complements ongoing initiatives in the city – such as Operations Jetfire and Guardian – which focus on youth violence and knife crime."

‘We recognise the concern any rise in crime may generate’

He added: “We recognise the concern any rise in crime may generate, but we continue to complete a considerable amount of work with the public to encourage people to report offences that otherwise may not have been. An example of this was our month-long domestic abuse campaign towards the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take all reports of crime seriously and continue to strive to make Peterborough as safe as possible by protecting vulnerable people and bringing the perpetrators of crime before the courts.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston said: “I understand that any increase in crime, particularly violent crime is an issue of concern. I regularly receive reassurance from the Chief Constable that every effort is being made by our police officers and partners to tackle these issues.

“It is heartening to see a number of innovative approaches by the Neighbourhood Policing Team beginning to have an impact.

“Crime Prevention is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan. I remain committed to working with partners to understand and tackle the root causes of crime and serious violence through early intervention and rehabilitating people who have offended, while reducing opportunities for people to commit crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad