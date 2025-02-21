A woman has been arrested and bailed

A woman has been arrested in Peterborough after police stumbled across an illegal cannabis grow in her loft.

Cambs Police said they were assisting another police force in a missing persons case when they found the plants.

Posting a photo of the plants to Facebook, a force spokesperson explained: “What initially started as assisting our colleagues at South Wales Police with enquiries into a missing person on Sunday afternoon, turned out to be a whole lot more.

An image the police shared online of the cannabis plants found in a Peterborough woman's loft.

“When searching a house in Star Road in Eastgate, a cannabis grow was found in the loft.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, and has been bailed until May.”

Police have not revealed how many plants were recovered.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has a dedicated web page with information about how to spot the signs you may be living next to a cannabis grow. More information, along with the option to report, can be found on their website.