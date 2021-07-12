Police warning to heroin users over ‘potentially deadly cutting agent’ being used
Police have issued a warning to heroin users over a ‘potentially lethal’ cutting agent being used.
Northamptonshire police said the cutting agent in question is isotonitazene - a synthetic opioid analgesic which is similar to fentanyl, only 60 times more potent. It is a very hazardous substance and has been directly linked to drug overdose deaths.
Detective Inspector Gary Collins said: “The most important responsibility that a police officer has is to protect and preserve life, and we do that without fear or favour.
“That means that whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.
“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.
“If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with other people too.”
Cambridgeshire police said there were no reported issues with the agent in the county, but were aware of the reports in Northamptonshire.
Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you are a drug user, police can help you. The Citadel programme was developed using the latest research and is designed to tackle drug addiction - not by criminalising you, but by offering you support to get out of the cycle of addiction. Please call police on 101 if you need this help.