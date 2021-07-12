Police warning to heroin users over ‘potentially deadly cutting agent’ being used

Crime

Northamptonshire police said the cutting agent in question is isotonitazene - a synthetic opioid analgesic which is similar to fentanyl, only 60 times more potent. It is a very hazardous substance and has been directly linked to drug overdose deaths.

Detective Inspector Gary Collins said: “The most important responsibility that a police officer has is to protect and preserve life, and we do that without fear or favour.

“That means that whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“If you are a drug user in Northamptonshire, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with other people too.”

Cambridgeshire police said there were no reported issues with the agent in the county, but were aware of the reports in Northamptonshire.

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.