Police warning laughing gas stash found in abandoned caravan in Peterborough

Police issued a warning after finding a stash of laughing gas in a caravan.

Officers were on patrol in Thorney when they found cans containing nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas, or Nos.

A police spokesperson said: “Several concerns were raised including speeding, youth anti-social behaviour and drug use in specific 'hot-spots'. We are working together with the local councillors and Peterborough City Council to provide resolutions to these issues, and will continue to visit the village regularly to show a police presence and deter anti-social behaviour from happening.

The stash of cannisters found in the caravan

“While in the village, we came across this stash of Nitrous Oxide cannisters hidden in an abandoned caravan.