Police warning laughing gas stash found in abandoned caravan in Peterborough
Police issued a warning after finding a stash of laughing gas in a caravan.
Officers were on patrol in Thorney when they found cans containing nitrous oxide – better known as laughing gas, or Nos.
A police spokesperson said: “Several concerns were raised including speeding, youth anti-social behaviour and drug use in specific 'hot-spots'. We are working together with the local councillors and Peterborough City Council to provide resolutions to these issues, and will continue to visit the village regularly to show a police presence and deter anti-social behaviour from happening.
“While in the village, we came across this stash of Nitrous Oxide cannisters hidden in an abandoned caravan.
“If this is your collection of Nos, why not pop down to Thorpe Wood Police Station, we'd love to speak to you about the illegality of supplying it!”