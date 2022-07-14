Police warning after spate of motorbike thefts in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Police are warning residents to secure their bikes following a rise in motorbike thefts in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Unsecure motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are being targeted by thieves as they are lightweight and can be wheeled away easily.

Since the beginning of June (to 5 July) there has been 63 reported thefts across the county, 14 of which have taken place in Peterborough

Police are warning motorbike owners about a spate of thefts. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Officers are urging owners to review their motorbike security to help prevent further thefts.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page said: “We’re seeing an increase in mopeds, scooters and motorbikes of all makes and models being taken from driveways, car parks and public places by simply being wheeled away.

“Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal a moped, scooter or motorcycle, especially if they are left with poor security. We’re asking people to ‘lock, chain and cover’.”

The advice to motorbike and moped owners from police is:

Lock

Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc.

Chain

Use a chain lock through the back wheel and where possible secure your bike, with the lock, to an immovable object like a ground anchor or street furniture.

Cover

Thieves often ‘shop’ for particular models. Using a cover instantly makes it less attractive to them.

DCI Page added: “There are other measures you can take including fitting an alarm, marking parts of the bike to make them difficult for criminals to sell on, keeping your bike in a garage or shed or in a well-lit area with CCTV.”