Police warning after spate of burglaries in Peterborough neighbourhood
Peterborough police have been warning residents to be on their guard following a spate of burglaries in the city,.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 5:07 pm
Earlier this week officers spent time speaking to residents in Bretton about what they can do to deter burglars following a number of break ins in the area.
A police spokesman said; “Neighbourhood officers were out in Bretton speaking with residents about home security and burglary awareness, following a number of reported offences over the last few months.”
Officers have also published a range of things residents can do to prevent burglaries online.
To view the advice, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Burglary/Burglary-prevention-advice