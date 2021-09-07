Police warning after spate of burglaries in Peterborough neighbourhood

Earlier this week officers spent time speaking to residents in Bretton about what they can do to deter burglars following a number of break ins in the area.

A police spokesman said; “Neighbourhood officers were out in Bretton speaking with residents about home security and burglary awareness, following a number of reported offences over the last few months.”

Officers have also published a range of things residents can do to prevent burglaries online.

Crime