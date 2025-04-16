Police warning after more than 30 thefts from cars in Peterborough in three weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cash and bank cards stolen during spree

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a warning to Peterborough motorists – after dozens of thefts from cars in the city in the past few weeks.

Cambridgeshire Police said many of the thefts involved unlocked cars – and urged motorists to take extra care when leaving their vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have received more than 30 reported thefts from vehicles in central Peterborough in the last three weeks.

Motorists are being urged to take extra precautions after a spate of thefts from cars

“Thieves have stolen items such as cash, bank cards and electrical items, often from unlocked cars.

“Please ensure you lock your vehicle and don’t leave any valuables on display.

“If you spot any suspicious behaviour around vehicles please report it to us online, or by calling 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”