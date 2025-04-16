Police warning after more than 30 thefts from cars in Peterborough in three weeks

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 15:54 BST
Cash and bank cards stolen during spree

Police have issued a warning to Peterborough motorists – after dozens of thefts from cars in the city in the past few weeks.

Cambridgeshire Police said many of the thefts involved unlocked cars – and urged motorists to take extra care when leaving their vehicles.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have received more than 30 reported thefts from vehicles in central Peterborough in the last three weeks.

Motorists are being urged to take extra precautions after a spate of thefts from cars

“Thieves have stolen items such as cash, bank cards and electrical items, often from unlocked cars.

“Please ensure you lock your vehicle and don’t leave any valuables on display.

“If you spot any suspicious behaviour around vehicles please report it to us online, or by calling 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

