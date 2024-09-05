Police warn Peterborough drivers after ticketing illegally parked cars on Lincoln Road
Peterborough Police have warned drivers in the city they will be ticketed if they continue to block roads and paths in the city.
Officers were on patrol in Millfield over the weekend – and placed tickets on a number of cars – including a Mercedes, MG and Volkswagen.
Police said that the parking was putting others at risk.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Over the weekend, we have been back issuing tickets to those parked obstructively in Millfield. This time, cars parked on the junction of Alma Road with Lincoln Road and the junction of Oxford Road with Lincoln Road.
“Even if you are just popping somewhere for a few minutes, it still puts pedestrians and other road users at risk. If we see any cars parked obstructively or illegally, we will issue them with a ticket, so please find alternative parking, even if it means having to walk a little further to your destination.”