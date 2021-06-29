Police warn against vigilantism as they investigate alleged harassment of Peterborough schoolgirl

Police

A number of posts about the allegations have appeared on social media in recent days, and Cambridgeshire police said they were aware some posts suggested residents were going to take matters into their own hands.

Today police said they were investigating the allegations.

A spokesman for Cambridegshire police said; “We are investigating reports of harassment of a teenage school girl in Werrington over the last couple of weeks and are aware of posts and chatter on social media about a potential suspect and indication of vigilantism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please be assured we are aware of the allegations and are investigating, we ask that anyone with information comes to us to pass this on and does not take matters into their own hands.