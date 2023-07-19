Police visit Peterborough building site in bid to clamp down on modern slavery

Police have visited construction sites across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as part of efforts to combat modern slavery.

Officers were joined by representatives from Immigration Enforcement as they visited ten sites in the county last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No victims of slavery were identified, but advice was given to both workers and site managers.

Officers talking to workers on a construction site in Cambridgeshire

Officers asked people key questions about their working conditions, pay, accommodation and access to identification documents.

Whilst most construction companies are legitimate businesses, nationally the industry has become a focus due to an increasing number of cases of modern slavery being identified.

The action in Cambridgeshire was part of Operation Aidant, which is led by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Sloan said: “Slavery and exploitation within the construction industry is a relatively new focus for us, but it’s important we react to the national picture and identify any areas of concern in the county.

“Teaming up with partners to complete visits like these are an important part of our efforts to combat slavery and identify any potential victims or areas of concern.

“Clearly, the vast majority of construction companies are legitimate and pay their workers a fair wage. However, slavery can happen anywhere and so it’s important we keep an open mind.

“Victims of modern slavery often don’t see themselves as enslaved or they are so scared of those controlling them that they don’t see a way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re getting construction work completed on your home please take the time to familiarise yourself with the signs of slavery and report any concerns.”

Last month a man was jailed for eight years after admitting slavery offences, having trafficked Romanian men to Peterborough before exploiting them and taking thousands of pounds from them.

Signs of modern slavery

Signs of modern slavery relevant to the construction industry include people:

seeming overly tired, withdrawn or avoiding eye contact

having physical injury or untreated wounds

appearing fearful or intimidated by management

having a lack of protective equipment or skills for a task

having movements controlled or excessively monitored

working very long hours