Police urging witnesses to come forward following ram raid in Stamford

Police are urging witnesses to come forward following a ram raid in Stamford this week.

Thieves got away with a cash machine filled with thousands of pounds worth of notes in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Booze 4 Less shop in Stirling Road at about 2am.

The scene of the raid. Picture: Rutland & Stamford Mercury

Lincolnshire Police said a yellow JCB was used to rip the cash machine from the wall, before at least two people believed to have been involved made off in a white Nissan Navara 4x4.

Now officers are asking for more help from the public to find the culprits, with detectives saying CCTV footage from the days leading up to the crime possibly being crucial in the investigation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe there may have been people in the area in the days leading up to the break in who might have been watching the store, or checking roads in and out of the area, or carrying out other surveillance.

“We are asking people who may have already checked doorbell cameras, CCTV, or dashcam around the time of the incident to check footage from between Friday 10 November and the date of the incident (13 November) and see if there is anything out of the ordinary. This could be unusual vehicles parked in one spot for prolonged periods of time, a vehicle repeatedly returning to the area, or people on foot watching the store or surrounding properties.

“We would also ask if anyone hasn't yet checked footage from any time, to please do so and get in touch with anything that could help.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could help our investigation.

“This is a crime which impacts the whole of the community, from the people who own and operated the store losing significant amounts of money and suffering further costs to build their business back up, to the people in the community who feel worried or concerned that such criminals have targeted their neighbourhood.