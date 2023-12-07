Police try to reunite suspected stolen items with owners after raid on Peterborough home

Three people arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods

Police have released images of suspected stolen goods in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The goods were discovered at a home in Monument Street, Peterborough in October.

The City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended the house in Eastfield, on 2 October after a member of the public approached officers and reported their e-scooter had been stolen.

The owner of the scooter had put an Apple AirTag inside it which was pinging to a house in Monument Street. Inside the property, officers found a variety of suspected stolen items, including the e-scooter, jewellery and camera equipment.

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and bailed until 2 January whilst further inquiries are carried out.

PC Tom Maltby, from the City Centre NPT, said: “If it wasn’t for the victim who approached us in the city centre about their scooter, we may not have uncovered these suspected stolen goods.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim of burglary or theft to check whether any of the items listed could be theirs.”

Those who believe any of the recovered items might belong to them should call 101 and quote the crime number 35/73842/23. Proof of ownership will be required.

