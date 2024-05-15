Police try to reunite door keys with rightful owners after Peterborough burglary arrest
Police are looking to reunite an array of door keys with their rightful owners.
Following an arrest in connection with a number of burglaries, the keys are believed to be stolen from people across Peterborough, specifically the Woodston area.
The keys found are:
Two silver door keys (with a red keyring with a number on it)
Two silver door keys (with a yellow keyring with a number on it)
Two silver ERA door keys (with a yellow keyring reading ‘flat front door’)
Two silver ERA door keys (with a blue keyring with a number on it)
One silver door key (with a red keyring with a number on it)
One loose silver door key
PC Flatters said: “We’re keen to identify the owners of these keys, which are likely to have been stolen. If anyone has had a house or car key stolen and think these keys may belong to them, please get in touch.”
If you believe you are the owner of any of the keys described above, please report it to police online, using the live web chat function, or call 101 and ask for T/DC 1478 FLATTERS.