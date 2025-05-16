Police to trial new weapons amnesty in Peterborough and target "hotspot" areas

Officers will also be carrying out patrols in hotspot areas and visiting schools

With possession of weapons offences across Cambridgeshire increasing by almost a third in a year – police are piloting a new weapons amnesty.

The new way to dispose of knives and other items without fear of prosecution is being piloted in Peterborough, Fenland and east Cambridgeshire next week.

As well as knives, people can surrender items such as knuckledusters, extendable batons, curved swords and zombie weapons that have been made illegal to own. The amnesty will not cover guns.

Knives that have been handed into Thorpe Wood in the past

Possession of weapon offences across the county increased from 312 between April 2023 and March 2024, to 408 for the same period in 2024/25 – an increase of more than 30%.

A force spokesperson said: “The week-long initiative starts on Monday (19 May) with amnesty bins at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge throughout.

“This year people who want to dispose of knives or weapons, but who may struggle to get to an amnesty bin next week, can now arrange for officers to visit their home and collect them.”

Anyone interested in doing so is asked to email [email protected] (for areas in Peterborough and Fenland) and [email protected] for areas in East Cambs. The email should contain their address and contact details. They will then be contacted by an officer who will arrange collection. These mailboxes will only be active until the end of the amnesty on Sunday, 25 May.

Main image: Wood Thorpe Police Station. Inset: Some of the weapons handed in at an amnesty held in November 2024.

Alongside this, officers will be visiting schools across the county, carrying out extra patrols in “hotspot” areas and targeting those believed to be carrying knives. The week will be supported by officers, Specials and police cadets.

The previous amnesty held in November saw 370 items handed in – a record number for Cambridgeshire.

Superintendent Paul Rogerson said: “Regular amnesties continue to be part of our ongoing work to combat knife crime in the county and I am pleased we have a new option available to people this year.

“Although our statistics show possession of weapon offences have increased, this doesn’t necessarily mean knife crime has done the same. The rise could be due to any number of reasons, for example more pro-active work by officers to tackle the issue, more stop searches, or others having more confidence to report those who carry weapons to us.

Weapons handed in during the November 2024 amnesty held at Wood Thorpe Police station (left) and Parkside (right).

“For example in that same timeframe, 215 extra stop searches were carried out in hot spot areas and 160 more knives were seized during those searches.

“It’s important we continue our other work in this area, such as speaking to young people at schools about the dangers of knife crime.

“Very few people carry knives in our county. However, if you suspect a friend or family member does, please speak to them about the amnesty and encourage them to do the right thing. By disposing of any weapons, they will be safer in reality, and this also removes the risk of them being prosecuted.”

The national Sceptre initiative is also part of Operation Guardian – the Constabulary’s ongoing strategy to combat knife crime in the county.

Where knives are concerned, it is illegal to:

• Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

• Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

• Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

• Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston commented: "I encourage anyone who has a knife, or knows someone else who has one, to hand these into one of the amnesty bins available. “Knife crime has a devastating impact on the lives of victims, their families and the wider community.

“While we do not see the same levels of violence as other parts of the country, it is essential we all play our part in educating our young people as to the dangers of carrying knives."

Visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website for more information on knife crime and to access a list of the banned items.