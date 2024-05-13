Police to step up patrols at nature spot following vandalism and anti-social behaviour

By Gemma Gadd
Published 13th May 2024, 14:40 BST
Tree saplings were uprooted and damaged at the site.Tree saplings were uprooted and damaged at the site.
Police say they’re looking into reports of off-road bikes being ridden in the nature reserve area

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is looking into reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at the Eye Green Nature Reserve.

Officers say they will now be stepping up their patrols in the area.

A force spokesperson explained: “We have been made aware of the anti-social use of off-road bikes in the area, and will be conducting regular patrols in a bid to talk to the riders and stop this anti-social behaviour.

Scorching to the ground at the nature reserve.Scorching to the ground at the nature reserve.
"The public are [also] reporting that the ground has been scorched and tree samplings have been damaged and uprooted. This is damaging for the natural wildlife and ruins the area for those who walk through there regularly.”

They added: “To tackle the issue, we are working with partner agencies, such as Longhurst Group, the council and local nature groups as well as the local residents in the upcoming months.”

For details on how to report anti-social behaviour, visit the police website.