They will also be targeting ‘predatory behaviour’ towards women and girls

Police officers will be equipped with drug screening test kits during National Anti-Spiking Intensification Week, which launches today (Monday).

The test kits will be carried by officers on night-time patrols in Peterborough and Cambridge city centres this Friday and Saturday.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “It is part of an operation which aims to raise awareness of drink spiking and is set to run until Sunday (22 September).

“Other preventative measures will see officers work with pubs and clubs in key locations to give up-to-date information on how to spot and handle spiking in their premises.

“They will also be targeting predatory behaviour, particularly aimed at women and girls, and will be visiting colleges and universities to highlight the issue.”

And the force’s newly revamped spiking webpage has now gone live, which offers a host of information on where to get medical help, support and advice and how to report spiking.

Detective Chief Inspector Amerjit Singh commented: “I would encourage members of the public to talk to us if they have any concerns about spiking or would like advice.

“Although this week we will be focusing on engaging with communities, pubs and bars - we will use feedback from it to enhance the work we do all year round to keep our county safe by targeting predatory behaviour.

“If I could land one important message - if you spot someone acting suspiciously in a crowded area, or if you, or someone you know, has been spiked, please speak to member of bar staff or door supervisor. Always call 999 in an emergency.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and enjoy a night out without the fear of being spiked. Spiking has no place in Cambridgeshire.”