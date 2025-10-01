Police shut down county drugs lines supplying class A drugs between Peterborough and Wales

Cambridgeshire Police have shut down the ‘Aki’ and ‘Sammi’ county drugs lines supplying class A drugs between Peterborough and Wales.

Officers raided the Peterborough homes of Dastan Ghafour and Ozan Kandemir in February last year (2024) as part of Operation Hypernova – a crackdown on county lines drug dealing across Cambridgeshire

They also arrested 25-year-old Sharmeran Hussin, who was running the ‘Aki’ line from Wales.

A force spokesperson said: “Cannabis, with a street value of more than £9,000 along with cocaine worth £360 was seized from Kandemir’s home in Taverners Road.

“Investigations revealed through phone records that the trio were sending out bulk messages and offering to supply cocaine and crack cocaine in Peterborough.”

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (26 September), Hussin, of London Street, Whittlesey, was sentenced to four years and six months after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and cocaine. Ghafour, 30, of Gladstone Street, Peterborough, was also found guilty and sentenced to four years for the same charges.

Kandemir, 41, of Taveners Road, Peterborough, previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis. His sentencing has been adjourned until 10 October.

Detective Constable Tracey Black, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing brings violence, exploitation and other serious crime to our streets and we see first-hand, the devastating impact it can have on individuals and families every day.

“We hope this latest sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality.

“Tackling drug dealing remains a priority and we’re committed to relentlessly pursuing those who profit from the misery it causes.”

Operation Hypernova 2 took place in February 2024 and saw 51 county lines dismantles and 33 people charged with 93 drug and human trafficking offences.