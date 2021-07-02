Police sergeant charged with racially aggravated assault on man in custody in Peterborough
A police sergeant has been charged with racially aggravated assault by beating, assault by beating and administering a poison or noxious thing on a man in custody in Peterborough.
Sgt Gregory Wyss, 45, is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 12.
The charges relate to the arrest and restraint of a Polish man and the use of PAVA spray, whilst he was in custody at Peterborough police station on January 2, 2021.
This follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a referral was received from the force in regards to a complaint made by the detained man.
He alleged that the officer had used excessive force against him while he was in custody.
IOPC’s investigation beganin February and in June they referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The officer was notified on June 29.