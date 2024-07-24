Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police uncovered 284 plants

Cannabis plants worth more than £250k have been seized by police in Yaxley.

Acting on information from members of the public, officers visited a building within Eagle Business Park in Harrier Way on Friday afternoon, where they found 284 plants of varying sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambs police say no arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

The illegal cannabis grow.

PC Joe Davis commented: “Thanks to information from the public, this illegal drug will no longer reach the streets.

“With the help of local residents we will continue to tackle and dismantle cannabis factories and make clear to criminal groups that our county is a hostile environment for them in which their trade is neither welcome or tolerated.”

There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night

The plants are said to be worth £250k.

• Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside

• Bright lights in rooms throughout the night

• Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills can also be an indicator

• A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost