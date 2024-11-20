Police seize power tools, trailers, cannabis and dogs at site near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers seized the four dogs under the Animal Welfare Act

Police have recovered suspected stolen power tools, trailers and cannabis in Ramsey.

Officers from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team and Rural Crime Action Team were in Middle Drove, Ramsey, on Monday following information that stolen equipment was being stored at the site.

Three suspected trailers and eight suspected power tools were among the items recovered.

Main image: One of the trailers seized by police. Inset: The cannabis police found at the site.

Cambs police said they also discovered “eight cannabis farms containing hundreds of plants with an estimated value of £250,000 as well as a further £10,000 of cannabis ready to be sold”.

The plants and growing equipment have been seized.

Officers also seized four dogs, two Spaniels, one Labrador and one Cane Corso under the Animal Welfare Act.

No one has been arrested at this time but police say their investigations continue.

Power tools police suspect were stolen.

Inspector Colin Norden, from the Huntingdonshire Neighbourhood Team, said on Tuesday: “Yesterday’s discoveries and subsequent seizures of cannabis farms and equipment are important in showing criminals involved in serious and organised crime that we can disrupt their drug network and illegal activity by striking at any moment.

“We will continue to take this action to make Huntingdonshire a safer place but we can’t always do it on our own and encourage residents to report any activity they deem to be suspicious so we can carry out stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests.”