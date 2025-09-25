Police seize 60 uninsured cars in two-day crackdown across Peterborough and Luton

Police have seized 60 uninsured vehicles in just two days of targeted enforcement across Peterborough and Luton, during their second collaboration with MIB (Motor Insurers’ Bureau) this year.

On September 23 and 24, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (BCH RPU), supported by MIB, focused on known hotspots for uninsured driving within the tri-force region.

The operation aimed to remind motorists of their legal responsibility to maintain valid and adequate motor insurance.

The MIB-led operation saw over 20 BCH RPU officers, supported by Bedfordshire Police’s community policing teams, dedicate time to tackling uninsured driving in efforts to improve road safety and disrupt criminal activity linked to uninsured vehicles.

In addition to the 60 uninsured vehicles seized, officers uncovered a range of other criminal activity and motor issues, including:

- 10 vehicles without tax, with 10 also being driven on the road without a valid MOT.

- Driving unsupervised with just a provisional licence and without L plates on display.

- Driving whilst disqualified. In one instance, the licence had been revoked for 8 years.

- Falsified insurance documents

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Uninsured drivers cause untold misery to the families affected directly by their irresponsible choices. But they also cost every law-abiding driver, whose premiums go up to pay for compensation.

"We also know that uninsured vehicles are frequently used in wider criminal activity. By targeting uninsured drivers, we can help deter criminal activity, making our roads safer for everyone.

"The support of the MIB is instrumental in making operations like this more effective, enabling us to take meaningful action against those who knowingly choose to flout the law.”

Martin Saunders, Head of Uninsured Driving Prevention at MIB, added: “We urge all motorists to check their insurance policy is in place, is appropriate for their needs and to reach out to their insurer if they are unsure on any part of their policy.

“While many offenders knowingly violated the law, others fell victim to simple mistakes such as bounced payments, failed renewals or incorrect details.

“We know that our police colleagues deal with conflicting priorities and pressures. By continuing to support the BCH Road Policing Unit in designating time to focus on uninsured driving, we know the benefits will be widely felt across all different areas of the county and the community, making local and even national roads safer.

BCH Road Policing Unit and MIB plan to continue enforcement and education efforts throughout the year. We don’t want any driver to become uninsured in the first place.”