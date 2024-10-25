Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say the man may be able to help with their investigation

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man captured on CCTV in Stamford.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said “Can you help to identify the man in this image, who might be able to help our investigation into a report of theft in the Stamford area?

“He is described as white with a medium build and short brown hair, and is around 30 years-old.

The man police wish to speak to.

“He is wearing light grey hooded top, light grey shorts, and white trainers in the image we have.”

If you can help, contact the local police team via email on [email protected] quoting incident number 277 of 19 October.