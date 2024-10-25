Police seek man in CCTV image following theft in Stamford
Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man captured on CCTV in Stamford.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said “Can you help to identify the man in this image, who might be able to help our investigation into a report of theft in the Stamford area?
“He is described as white with a medium build and short brown hair, and is around 30 years-old.
“He is wearing light grey hooded top, light grey shorts, and white trainers in the image we have.”
If you can help, contact the local police team via email on [email protected] quoting incident number 277 of 19 October.