Police seek man in CCTV image following 'knife chase' incident in Peterborough city centre

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:13 BST
One man allegedly pulled out a knife and chased a second man

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where a man was seen “brandishing a knife” on Cathedral Square in Peterborough.

Cambs police said its officers were called to reports of an argument and an assault at about 10.15am on 13 October.

One of the men involved was then reported to have pulled out a knife and chased after the other.

The man, pictured at Cathedral Square, that police wish to speak to

The investigating officer said: “This happened on the morning of the Great Eastern Run and would have been alarming for everyone in the area.

“If you have any information or recognise the man in the CCTV image, I urge you to come forwards.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured in the CCTV image is asked to report it through the police force’s website using reference 35/74840/24.

