A woman in her 40s was left with serious injuries after the assault and a man suffered minor injuries.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with an assault on two people, which took place at just after 3am on 22 June.

The pair were assaulted on Bridge Street, near the Furniture Deals shop in Peterborough.

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, together with a man in his 40s with minor injuries. Both have now been discharged.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them online quoting crime reference 35/44659/24 or if you do not have internet access, call 101.