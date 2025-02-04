Police searching for three men after assault in Peterborough pub

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:45 BST
The assault took place in The Fayre Spot at The Cresset.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Peterborough pub.

A man in his 30s was attacked at The Fayre Spot, at The Cresset, in Bretton, Peterborough, at around 7pm on Saturday (February 1).

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by taxi.

Police would like to speak to these three men.

DC Sam Moorby said: “We are looking for anyone who can help identify the men in the CCTV images or who may have seen what happened.”

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or has information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/7704/24.

Anyone without internet access can report it through 101.

