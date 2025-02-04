Police searching for three men after assault in Peterborough pub

The assault took place in The Fayre Spot at The Cresset.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Peterborough pub.

A man in his 30s was attacked at The Fayre Spot, at The Cresset, in Bretton, Peterborough, at around 7pm on Saturday (February 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by taxi.

Police would like to speak to these three men.

DC Sam Moorby said: “We are looking for anyone who can help identify the men in the CCTV images or who may have seen what happened.”

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or has information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/7704/24.

Anyone without internet access can report it through 101.