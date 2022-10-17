Police would like to speak to this woman.

The incident happened between 10am and 12pm on August 2 in The Crescent, Eye Village, when a woman was caught in the back rooms of an elderly woman’s home.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, challenged the woman who said she was looking for a dog and ran away.

Anyone with information, should contact Cambridgeshire Police via their webchat, 101 quoting reference number 35/55761/22 or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

