Police search for man after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Peterborough city centre
The incident took place outside on Boots in Queensgate.
Police in Peterborough have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.
A teenage girl was approached outside Boots, Queensgate, by a man at about 10pm on Sunday, 22 September.
He went on to sexually assault her before walking with her to a taxi rank in Bridge Street at about midnight.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has any information, has been urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/69796/24 or call 101.