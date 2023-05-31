Police search for escaped prisoner Michael Cocksedge with links to Chatteris
Police are searching for a prisoner who has escaped custody – and has links to Chatteris and Cambridgeshire.
Michael Cocksedge absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, in Suffolk, this week and was noticed as missing on May 29 – when he was absent from a 7pm roll call.
Cocksedge is described by Suffolk Police as “white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and with black hair.”
He was serving an 11 year and six-month sentence for grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.
The former Treeway resident assaulted Robert Lea while walking home late on Christmas Eve 2018, leaving him unable to walk and with other severe injuries.
Anyone who believes they have seen Michael Cocksedge, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.