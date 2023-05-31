News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Police search for escaped prisoner Michael Cocksedge with links to Chatteris

Cocksedge escaped from HMP Hollesley Bay, close to Woodbridge in Suffolk.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read

Police are searching for a prisoner who has escaped custody – and has links to Chatteris and Cambridgeshire.

Michael Cocksedge absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, in Suffolk, this week and was noticed as missing on May 29 – when he was absent from a 7pm roll call.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cocksedge is described by Suffolk Police as “white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and with black hair.”

Michael CocksedgeMichael Cocksedge
Michael Cocksedge
Most Popular

He was serving an 11 year and six-month sentence for grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

The former Treeway resident assaulted Robert Lea while walking home late on Christmas Eve 2018, leaving him unable to walk and with other severe injuries.

Anyone who believes they have seen Michael Cocksedge, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Read More
Man charged over serious Christmas Day assault in Chatteris