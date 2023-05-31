Police are searching for a prisoner who has escaped custody – and has links to Chatteris and Cambridgeshire.

Michael Cocksedge absconded from HMP Hollesley Bay, in Suffolk, this week and was noticed as missing on May 29 – when he was absent from a 7pm roll call.

Cocksedge is described by Suffolk Police as “white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and with black hair.”

Michael Cocksedge

He was serving an 11 year and six-month sentence for grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

The former Treeway resident assaulted Robert Lea while walking home late on Christmas Eve 2018, leaving him unable to walk and with other severe injuries.