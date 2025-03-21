Police reveal details of investigation that saw Crowland paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child

Martin Fawcett jailed for more than six years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paedophile living near Peterborough has been jailed for more than six years – and now police have revealed the details of the investigation that saw him brought to justice.

Martin Fawcett, 55, of Cluttons Close, Crowland, was jailed for six-and-a-half years last week after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years’ old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result brought a lengthy eight-month investigation to a close and gave his victim some sense of closure – even if the road ahead is long.

Martin Fawcett

"A brave family made the decision to put their faith in the police force to protect their child and to get justice”

Like all cases of this type, it required a huge effort involving teams from across Lincolnshire Police – and now the force has revealed some of the details that led to the conviction.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Response officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, forensic scientists, digital forensics experts and child communication experts all played their part.

“So did the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service, everyone worked to build a case that had the best chance of success.

“It began when a brave family made the decision to put their faith in the police force to protect their child and to get justice for what had happened to them.

“Officers worked with the family in those initial hours to gather vital evidence and to ensure that the suspect was arrested as soon as possible.

“This was so that he could be processed for evidence and interviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golden Hour Enquiries vital in case

Once work had begun, the case was referred to the Protecting Vulnerable People department, a specialist investigation unit specialising in sexual offences against children (among others).

An Officer in the Case was assigned to coordinate the investigation, and detectives worked with response officers and crime scene investigators to gather evidence from the crime scene.

The force spokesperson said: “These were what police call ‘Golden Hour Enquiries’– evidence gathering in the earliest stages of the investigation when evidence is in abundance and most vulnerable to loss or degradation.

“This included a full search of the offence location, seizure of electronic devices, and gathering forensic evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vitally, during these early stages, the full extent of risk to the victim, family, suspect, and the public was established, and strategies were put into play to manage these risks.

“Detectives worked with the family, the victim’s school, and MOSOVO to ensure that risk was effectively managed.

“This continued throughout, as well as during the build up to court and sentencing, including support from our Neighbourhood Policing Team who monitored potential tensions arising from the case and spoke with the local people about their concerns.”

Digital devices analysed and child communication expert called

Longer term investigative action then began, including reviewing and downloading digital devices (with the support of our Police Online Investigation Team and our Digital Forensics Unit), analysing forensics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further interview with the suspect was undertaken as new evidence came to light, as well as gathering statements from disclosure witnesses.

During this stage, detectives also worked with a Registered Intermediary (a child communication expert) to complete a video recorded interview with the young victim.

This was to ensure that when their evidence was presented in court, it would be the best evidence.

Finally, once all evidence had been gathered and analysed, the Officer in Case was responsible for pulling this together ready to go to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case officer worked with the Officer in the Case to review unused material and third-party material, ensuring that there was full disclosure to ensure a fair trial for the suspect.

“We are so grateful that the victim’s family put their trust in us”

Detective Brennan said, “It was an honour to lead this investigation and to work alongside dedicated colleagues who consistently demonstrate a victim-centred, suspect-focused approach to investigation.

“As a team, we are so grateful that the victim’s family put their trust in us to get them the justice they deserved.

“We hope that this positive outcome will encourage other victims to come forward.”