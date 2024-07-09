Police responding to reports of 'cuckooing' in Peterborough uncover drug-dealing duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“The criminal activity uncovered here was organised, manipulative and exploitative, showing signs of grooming young, impressionable boys”

A pair of drug dealers were found by neighbourhood officers after checking on the welfare of a vulnerable man in Peterborough.

Valerijus Roscenkovas, 21, and Ghulaam Ali, 20, were located at a flat in Eastgate, on December 19 last year.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) were carrying out a welfare check on the occupant after receiving information about him possibly being exploited and the flat being used by drug dealers.

A still from the police video of the arrest.

In the video, police use the term ‘cuckooing’ and explain it is “when people take over a vulnerable person’s flat and use it to sell drugs”.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “As officers knocked on the front door of the flat, Ali opened it with Roscenkovas and a 16-year-old boy stood with him.

“Officers were let into the flat where drugs paraphernalia linked to both use and supply were found.

“Ali had left but was stopped just as he was about to leave the block of flats. He was detained for a stop-search and told officers he had “found a package” earlier on and that it was in his pocket. A plastic bag containing 74 MDMA tablets worth about £740 was found, resulting in him being arrested.

The MDMA drugs uncovered by police.

“Due to the findings in the flat, both Roscenkovas and the teenage boy were also arrested and taken into police custody to be strip-searched.

“A ‘burner’ mobile phone was found concealed in Roscenkovas’ underpants, which was later found to have evidence of the supply of cannabis on it, resulting in him being charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, as well as perverting the course of justice after he gave false details to police.”

Enquiries led officers to believe the boy was being exploited and was released with no further action being taken against him, but police said safeguarding measures were put in place.

Roscenkovas, of no fixed address, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (July 5) where he was sentenced to a two-year community order which requires him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a nine-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR), after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis and perverting the course of justice – namely providing false details to police.

Ali, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on May 30 where he was sentenced to a two-year community order consisting of 300 hours of unpaid work and a 40-day RAR, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply MDMA.

Detective Constable Stephanie Dunlop, who investigated, said: “The criminal activity uncovered here was organised, manipulative and exploitative, showing signs of grooming young, impressionable boys into believing the drug running lifestyle is one to desire.

“I would urge people to familiarise themselves with the signs of exploitation – both of young people into running drugs and ‘cuckooing’ of people’s homes – and report any concerns to us.”