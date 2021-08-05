Police rescue dogs abandoned on roadside near Peterborough

One of the dogs rescued from the side of the A14 by police.

The dogs were left abandoned at the side of the A14 on Tuesday (August 3) night and were found by police after they received reports of hare coursing on the outskirts of Huntingdon.

No hare coursers were found at the scene but Police were able to recover four dogs that had been left all on their own at the side of the road.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Last night (Tuesday), officers in Huntingdon responded to a report of hare coursing.

“Sadly, those responsible weren’t caught but we did catch four dogs who had been abandoned on the A14.

“Once safely in our care, it was clear these poor dogs were in a terrible condition and in desperate need of rescue and not just from traffic.

“A call to police is always worth it, often there is more going on than meets the eye.