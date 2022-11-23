“We’re keen to reunite these items with their rightful owners. Many of the items will likely hold significant sentimental value to their owners.”

Police have released images of more than 200 items of jewellery they believe to have been stolen in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

A large quantity of jewellery including rings, necklaces, watches, earrings, brooches and cufflinks were discovered as part of investigations into burglaries in Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Juliet Heald, from the Southern Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We have recovered a significant amount of jewellery which we suspect has been stolen from homes across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

“We’re keen to reunite these items with their rightful owners. Many of the items will likely hold significant sentimental value to their owners.”

People can view the pictures at www.flikr.com. The Peterborough Telegraph has published a small selection of the images.

Anyone who believes any of the items belong to them, or knows who they might belong to, should contact police online www.cambs.police.uk and quote reference 35/NT/19639/22 Operation Belair. If you do not have access to a computer, call 101.

1. Suspected stolen jewellery Police are trying to reunite the items with their owners Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

2. Suspected stolen jewellery Police are trying to reunite the items with their owners Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

3. Suspected stolen jewellery Police are trying to reunite the items with their owners Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales

4. Suspected stolen jewellery Police are trying to reunite the items with their owners Photo: Cambs Police Photo Sales