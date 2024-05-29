Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have described the late night incident as ‘shocking’

Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after a man was allegedly assaulted with a glass at a Peterborough pub.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked between midnight and 12:30am on Saturday, May 4, at the Brewery Tap, in Westgate.

“He received hospital treatment for his injuries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people police would like to speak to in connection with an assault.

DC Lloyd Davis added: “This was a shocking assault and I am appealing for anyone who recognises these two people to contact us as part of our investigation.”