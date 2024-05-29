Police release CCTV images after man is hospitalised following 'shocking' assault at pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after a man was allegedly assaulted with a glass at a Peterborough pub.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked between midnight and 12:30am on Saturday, May 4, at the Brewery Tap, in Westgate.
“He received hospital treatment for his injuries.”
DC Lloyd Davis added: “This was a shocking assault and I am appealing for anyone who recognises these two people to contact us as part of our investigation.”
Anyone who recognises the two people pictured in the CCTV images, or has any information, should report it through the force website using reference 35/31405/24.