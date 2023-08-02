News you can trust since 1948
Police release CCTV images after cheese and meat stolen from Yaxley Co-op

Theft happened at 5pm on Thursday, July 6
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 08:59 BST

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a shoplifting.

Cambridgeshire police said that cheese and meat products worth around £350 were stolen from the Co-op, in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, at about 5pm on Thursday, 6 July.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images should report it online through the force website using reference 35/50649/23.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.