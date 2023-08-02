Police release CCTV images after cheese and meat stolen from Yaxley Co-op

Police have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a shoplifting.

Cambridgeshire police said that cheese and meat products worth around £350 were stolen from the Co-op, in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, at about 5pm on Thursday, 6 July.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images should report it online through the force website using reference 35/50649/23.