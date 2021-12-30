Police release CCTV appeal after Cambridgeshire burglary
Officers have released CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in Wisbech.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:00 am
A flat in Chapel Road was broken into at just after 11am on Saturday (18 December) and jewellery, aftershave, a smart watch and £150 was stolen.
If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information about the burglary, contact police via their web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/87653/21.