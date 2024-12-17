Police raid Peterborough home in Burghley Road after cannabis factory reports

Plans seized by officers during operation

Police raised a home in Peterborough following concerns it was being used as a cannabis factory. The raid took place on Monday morning (December 16) in Burghley Road.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Ten cannabis plants were found at the address, which have now been seized. No arrests have been made at the time but our enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“Key signs that you may be living next to a cannabis factory include:

“Frequent visitors throughout the day and night

“Blacked out windows or condensation, even when it is not cold outside

“Bright lights on throughout the night

“Electricity meters being tampered with

“A powerful, sweet aroma and noise from fans

“An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.

"If you have any concerns or information about cannabis factories, you can report them to us here https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/drug-dealing/”