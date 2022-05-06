Two properties in Woodston have been partially closed for the next three months following a drugs operation held last week.

The orders were served on 80 Orchard Street and 39 Grove Court by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) yesterday evening (Thursday 5 May) after a successful application to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for the orders to be in place until 4 August.

The orders state the premises are subject to closure orders because a person has engaged in, or is likely to engage in disorderly, offensive, or criminal behaviour on the premises and use of the premises has or is likely to result in serious nuisance to members of the public.

Closure orders have been put on the two properties

They prohibit any person from entering either of the premises other than the legal tenant/s and specified individuals, managers of the properties from Cross Keys Homes and emergency service workers.

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from the southern NPT in Peterborough, said: “Last week an operation was held in Woodston in response to concerns from the local community around drug dealing and associated criminality in the area, which resulted in three arrests and evidence being found of clear drug use and suspected dealing.

“These partial closures are further measures we have taken in order to put a stop to the activity and provide further reassurance to our communities that we are listening to their concerns.”