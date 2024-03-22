Police praise rape victim's bravery as man jailed for 10 years for 'horrific' crimes

A rapist who sent a text message to his victim after the crime to say he was sorry has been jailed for ten years.Jordan Doughty, 33, texted, “sorry about that”, shortly after raping the woman in 2020.Doughty, who was living in Whittlesey at the time was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the police.Following a trial last year, Doughty, of Farm Road, Boston, was found guilty of two counts of rape and assault by penetration.On Thursday (21 March), at Cambridge Crown Court, Doughty was sentenced to ten years in prison.DC Sonia Kauser, who investigated, said: “I am pleased Doughty has now been sentenced for his horrific crimes against the victim.“I would like to commend the victim for coming forward and supporting a prosecution and I hope this sentence gives her a sense of closure and justice.“We will always investigate allegations thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence the police and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.If you or someone you love has been the victim of a serious sexual offence, there are support options available on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s rape and sexual assault page.