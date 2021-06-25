Police operation tackles drug dealing and traffic issues in Peterborough

In addition to regular patrols, problem solving work and day-to-day neighbourhood policing, the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers areas including Millfield, Central Park, Eastfield and Dogsthorpe, set up Operation Siphon to tackle the problems.

The team, supported by officers from the force’s Special Constabulary, spent their shifts this week on dedicated uniformed and plain-clothed patrols in the area, resulting in 27 people being stop-searched, ten of which resulted in drugs being seized.

Other results included 81 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) being issued for parking offences and obstruction in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield, five traffic offence reports (TORs) issued for driving offences including driving without insurance or a licence, two cars being seized and two arrests for possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The results of the three stages of the operation so far, which previously saw activity in March and April, include:

211 fixed penalty notices issued for parking offences

15 traffic offence reports issued

Seven vehicles seized

54 people stop-searched

Four vehicles stopped and searched

Four arrests for burglary and drug offences

Four people cautioned for drug offences

PC Laura Henning, from the Eastern NPT, said: “This work to make our communities a better place is not a one-off, we continue to listen to our neighbourhoods and act on their concerns therefore please do continue to let us know what is of most importance to you.

“The work of Operation Siphon will continue across the eastern sector of Peterborough and we will be holding focussed days of action again very soon.”

1. Operation Siphon Police have been tackling drug and traffic issues Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Operation Siphon Police have been tackling drug and traffic issues Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Operation Siphon Police have been tackling drug and traffic issues Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Operation Siphon Police have been tackling drug and traffic issues Photo: Midlands Buy photo