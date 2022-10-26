A £1,000 reward is on offer in a bid to find wanted Peterborough man Matthew Purves.

Charity Crimestoppers have put up the cash to find the 38-year-old, who is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to supply class A drugs in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police said Purves is originally from Peterborough but has links to various places in the UK including Stockton Upon Tees and Cambridge, and is also known to have regularly visited the Malaga/Marbella areas of Spain.

A reward is on offer for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Purves

Anyone who sees Purves, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police immediately on 999.

To qualify for the reward, you can pass your information onto Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via their non-traceable anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.